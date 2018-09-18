Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korean leader personally met President of South Korea at Pyongyang airport

World
September 18, 5:13 UTC+3 SEOUL

Kim Jong-un arrived at the airport accompanied by his wife and welcomed Moon Jae-in and his wife

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

© Korea Broadcasting System via AP

SEOUL, September 18. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally met President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Moon Jae-in at the airport of Pyongyang

South Korea’s President arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday to participate in the third inter-Korean summit this year. A live broadcast from the scene is organized by the press center in Seoul.

Kim Jong-un arrived at the airport accompanied by his wife and welcomed Moon Jae-in and his wife. The two leaders and their spouses shook hands.

According to the administration of Moon Jae-in, before flying to Pyongyang the President said he considers the restart of the dialogue between the DPRK and the US to be the main purpose of his visit. The dialogue between Pyeongyang and Washington had been stopped because of disagreements over denuclearization issues.

Besides the nuclear disarmament, the agenda of talks includes such issues as revitalization of the North Korean-American dialogue and further reduction of military tension on the Korean peninsula. Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un are expected to hold at least two rounds of dialogue. The South Korean President will end his visit on September 20.

This will be the fifth inter-Korean summit in the history of two Koreas and the third one this year. The first two rounds were held in Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007 with the participation of then South Korean presidents Kim Dae-jung and Ron Moon-hyun and then North Korean leader Kim Jong il.

