Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia launches investigation into Zakharchenko’s death on international terrorism charges

World
September 01, 0:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The investigation was launched into the suspected "act of international terrorism, which resulted in a person’s death"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case on charges of international terrorism following Friday’s blast in Donetsk that killed Alexander Zakharchenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a committee spokesperson said.

Read also

Deputy PM Dmitry Trapeznikov becomes interim Donetsk People’s Republic head

Putin hopes organizers of Zakharchenko's assassination will be brought to account

Ukrainian security service denies involvement in Donetsk republic PM’s assassination

There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat

Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion

"Following the August 31 blast in a Donetsk cafe, which left DPR head Zakharchenko dead, while the republic’s tax minister Timofeyev and an unidentified young woman were injured, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case," Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

She added that the investigation was launched into the suspected "act of international terrorism, which resulted in a person’s death."

The spokesperson added that investigative procedures will be carried out in line with norms of the Russian and international law.

She also said that the Russian Investigative Committee was ready to assist Donetsk law-enforcement agencies in their investigation.

"Based on its experience of international investigation of terror attacks, the Investigative Committee of Russia is ready to render all possible assistance to law-enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People’s Republic," Petrenko said.

Alexander Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. He was 42 years old. The blast left two people dead and nine injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev, and the head of a local youth organization, Natalya Volkova. Denis Pushilin, the speaker of the DPR legislature, described the blast as "a yet another act of aggression on the part of Ukraine.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia launches investigation into Zakharchenko’s death on international terrorism charges
2
Soyuz-5 will restore Russia’s status of leading space power, deputy PM says
3
There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat
4
Europe to become first export market for Russia’s Aurus vehicles
5
Moscow urges Washington not to stand up for ‘outrageous wards’ at Sea of Azov
6
Russia ready to boost military contacts with US — Lavrov
7
Two dead, nine injured in Donetsk blast — official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT