There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 31, 19:32 UTC+3

Instead of complying with the Minsk agreements, the warmongers in Kiev are implementing the terrorist scenario exacerbating the complex situation in the region, Maria Zakharova said

Alexander Zakharchenko

Alexander Zakharchenko

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The warmongers in Kiev are implementing the terrorist scenario instead of complying with the Minsk agreements, and there is every reason to believe that the Kiev regime is behind the assassination of head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion

"DPR head Zakharchenko has been killed in a terror attack in Donetsk. There is every reason to believe that the Kiev regime, which has used similar means to eliminate unwanted people who have dissenting views more than once, is behind his assassination," she said. "Instead of complying with the Minsk agreements and searching for ways of resolving the internal conflict, the warmongers in Kiev are implementing the terrorist scenario exacerbating the complex situation in the region."

