Ukrainian security service denies involvement in Donetsk republic PM’s assassination

KIEV, August 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s state security service SBU has come up with claims it was not involved in the explosion in Donetsk, which took away the life of the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Zakharchenko.

"Ukrainian security services don’t have anything to do with this," SBU press secretary Yenela Gitlyanskaya told UNN news agency.

Zakharchenko died on Friday. The Administration of the Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic confirmed reports on his death.

Denis Pushilin, the speaker of the DPR legislature called it "a yet another act of aggression on the part of Ukraine."