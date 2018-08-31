Putin hopes organizers of Zakharchenko's assassination will be brought to account

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to relatives and friends of head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko who was killed in an explosion in a restaurant in Donetsk on Friday. The head of state hopes that the organizers of the assassination will get the punishment they deserve, the Kremlin reported on its website on Friday.

"Alexander Vladimirovich was a truly people’s leader, a brave and strong-willed person, a patriot of Donbass. In this difficult time for his republic he rose to defend it, shouldering huge personal responsibility, and steered the course for people," the president’s message reads.

Putin added that he expects the organizers and perpetrators of that crime to get the punishment they deserve.