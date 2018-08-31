Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin hopes organizers of Zakharchenko's assassination will be brought to account

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 31, 20:53 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Alexander Zakharchenko

Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to relatives and friends of head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko who was killed in an explosion in a restaurant in Donetsk on Friday. The head of state hopes that the organizers of the assassination will get the punishment they deserve, the Kremlin reported on its website on Friday.

"Alexander Vladimirovich was a truly people’s leader, a brave and strong-willed person, a patriot of Donbass. In this difficult time for his republic he rose to defend it, shouldering huge personal responsibility, and steered the course for people," the president’s message reads.

Putin added that he expects the organizers and perpetrators of that crime to get the punishment they deserve.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat
2
Russia calls for lifting Eritrea sanctions — Lavrov
3
Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion
4
Putin hopes organizers of Zakharchenko's assassination will be brought to account
5
Kremlin dismisses ex-French leader’s claim that Putin allegedly threatened Poroshenko
6
Soyuz-5 will restore Russia’s status of leading space power, deputy PM says
7
Europe to become first export market for Russia’s Aurus vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT