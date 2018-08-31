Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia calls on Kiev to give up terrorism as domestic policy instrument

World
August 31, 22:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alexander Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in Donetsk on Friday

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry's building

Russian Foreign Ministry's building

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia calls on the Ukrainian authorities to give up the use of terrorist methods as an instrument for the solution of their country’s domestic problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement circulated on Friday.

Read also

Deputy PM Dmitry Trapeznikov becomes interim Donetsk People’s Republic head

Putin hopes organizers of Zakharchenko's assassination will be brought to account

Ukrainian security service denies involvement in Donetsk republic PM’s assassination

There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat

Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion

"We urge the Kiev authorities to give up the staking on terrorist methods for resolution of Ukraine’s domestic problems," it said. "We hope the Ukrainian politicians with a sense of responsibility will summon their strength to bridle the ‘party of war’ and to avert an upsurge of confrontation in Donbass."

"It is clear already now that the terrorist act aimed to derail the process of peaceful political settlement of the situation in Donbass and practical steps on the Minsk accords," the ministry indicated. "All of this looks especially cynical against the background of the so-called ‘start-of-school ceasefire’ that has been just announced [in Donbass]."

"The assassination of one of the signatories of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements tallies well enough with the logic of resolution of the internal Ukrainian conflict through the use of force that is espoused by Kiev," the statement said.

"These actions pose a serious threat of destabilization in southeastern Ukraine," the ministry said.

Alexander Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in Donetsk on Friday. He was 42 years old. The Administration of the Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic confirmed reports on his death.

Denis Pushilin, the speaker of the DPR legislature called it "a yet another act of aggression on the part of Ukraine.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat
2
Donetsk intelligence notes regrouping of Ukrainian forces — official
3
Putin hopes organizers of Zakharchenko's assassination will be brought to account
4
Europe to become first export market for Russia’s Aurus vehicles
5
Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion
6
Moscow urges Washington not to stand up for ‘outrageous wards’ at Sea of Azov
7
Soyuz-5 will restore Russia’s status of leading space power, deputy PM says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT