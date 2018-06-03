Israel hits five more Hamas targets in Gaza Strip during second strike in one day

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces fighters hit five more Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning in response to missile attacks that have been carried out since Saturday evening.

"A few minutes ago, the Israeli Air Force fighters hit five terrorist targets in the northern part of the Gaza Strip at a military camp owned by the Hamas maritime forces," the statement says. "It was the second attack in one day on targets owned by Hamas - the organization that is responsible for any attacks out of Gaza on Israel and its civil population." The military added that "this attack was carried out in response to the missiles that were launched from Gaza on Israel during the night."

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Air Force planes struck 10 Hamas targets at three military camps in Gaza, including two arms workshops and a munition depot owned by Hamas, as well as a military base, the press service added. Israel hit these 10 targets in response to the launch of three missiles, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system and the third landed in the Gaza Strip. After that, at least three missiles were launched out of Gaza on Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

On May 29, Palestinian radical group members fired more than a hundred missiles and projectiles on Israel, injuring three soldiers. The Israeli Air Force attacked about 70 targets on the territory of the Palestinian enclave in response, first striking Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement installations. The attacks stopped in the early hours of Wednesday morning, May 30. According to media reports, ceasefire agreements were reached with the active participation of Egypt, but were violated on Saturday evening.