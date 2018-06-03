Israeli warplanes hit 10 Hamas targets in Gaza Strip in response to missile attacks

TEL AVIV, June 3. /TASS/. Israel Defense Forces planes struck 10 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to missile attacks, the army press service said in a statement.

"A few minutes ago, Israeli Air Force fighters hit 10 terrorist targets operated by Hamas at three military camps in the Gaza Strip," the document says. "Among the targets are two arms production workshops and a munitions depot owned by Hamas, as well as a military base." The military added that the strikes were made "in response to the launch of missiles, as well as other terrorist activity, carried out under Hamas’ orders," including attempts "to inflict damage to security infrastructure and set the Israeli territory on fire."

Two missiles were launched on Israel out of the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening; one of them was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, while the other fell inside the Palestinian maritime enclave, the military reported earlier. Another missile was intercepted by the Israeli air defenses on Sunday.

On May 29, Palestinian radical group members fired more than a hundred missiles and projectiles on Israel, injuring three soldiers. The Israeli Air Force attacked about 70 targets on the territory of the Palestinian enclave in response, first striking Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement installations. The attacks stopped in the early hours of Wednesday morning, May 30. According to media reports, ceasefire agreements were reached with the active participation of Egypt, but were violated on Saturday evening.

The Israeli military stated in a press release on Sunday that the Hamas movement is responsible for all acts of aggression that originated from Gaza, which is controlled by it. "If the Hamas terror organization decides to continue to use terror instead of solving the problems of the Gaza civil population, it will continue to pay a great price for it, that will be increased if needed," the Israel Defense Forces reported.