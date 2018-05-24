Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yulia Skripal ‘does not want to give any more interviews’ — London police

World
May 24, 16:19 UTC+3

On Wednesday, Skripal went on television for the first time since her poisoning in Salisbury

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, May 24./TASS/. Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury together with her farther, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, doesn’t want to give any more interviews, Scotland Yard police sources told TASS on Thursday.

"She does not want to give any more interviews," Scotland Yard said in reply to a corresponding question.

Earlier, TASS sent a request to the British Foreign Office, but was referred to either the Skripals themselves or medics or police officers who were dealing with their case. Police in Wiltshire, where Salisbury is located, also recommended TASS to enquire with Scotland Yard on the issue.

Read also

Russian envoy comments on Yulia Skripal’s statement

Russia has all grounds to mistrust Yulia Skripal’s video address — Kremlin

Kremlin: Yulia Skripal’s statements need to be checked

Yulia Skripal’s video address leaves many unanswered questions — Russian lawmaker

Russian Foreign Ministry has been trying to contact Yulia Skripal every day — diplomat

"We receive a huge amount of interview requests, and that is why she has chosen a pooled interview that was broadcast yesterday ", its source told TASS. Scotland Yard, which in effect had made a statement on behalf of Yulia Skripal, stressed that the London police does not represent her. "We can’t speak on her behalf," it said.

On Wednesday, Yulia Skripal went on television for the first time since her poisoning in Salisbury. In an interview with Reuters she said she continued to progress with treatment and intended to return to Russia.

"In the longer term I hope to return home to my country," the news agency quoted Yulia as saying.

Yulia Skripal also said that she was "grateful for the offers of assistance from the Russian Embassy but at the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services."

Skripal poisoning

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal, 66, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and was later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench near the Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, the UK. Police said they had allegedly been exposed to a nerve agent.

London immediately accused Russia of being involved, but failed to produce any evidence. British Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to blame Russia for "unlawful use of force" against her country. She identified the alleged substance used in the attack as the so-called Novichok nerve agent, allegedly developed in the former Soviet Union. Subsequently, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats and announced other restrictive measures against Moscow. Russia has flatly rejected these allegations pointing out that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia had any programs to develop that substance.

In response, Moscow expelled the equal number of UK diplomats. In addition, Britain’s consulate in St. Petersburg was ordered to be closed and the British Council’s operations in Russia were terminated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Skripal poisoning case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Russia ready for any developments in Donbass, envoy says
3
Russia has all grounds to mistrust Yulia Skripal’s video address — Kremlin
4
Nord Stream-2 opponents not able to stop project implementation — Russian envoy
5
Russia to develop a helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones
6
FIFA announces 2018 World Cup national slogans
7
Press review: SPIEF-2018 kicks off and Russia, France seek to fix geopolitical deadlock
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT