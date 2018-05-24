Russian envoy comments on Yulia Skripal’s statement

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Yulia Skripal’s recent statement makes it possible to once again raise the question as to whether she actually was poisoned, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with TASS.

"She looks great, there are no traces of a nerve agent poisoning, as the British authorities put it," he said. "I am not an expert in this field but I can guess that a nerve agent kills every living thing in a large area, even when its amount is not that large," the Russian envoy added.

"The fact that she looks almost healthy makes one wonder if there actually was a poisoning attack, and if there was, what substance was used and who was behind it," Chizhov noted.

"I share the opinion of my colleagues at the Russian embassy in London that the text she read out is likely to be a translation," the senior diplomat went on to say. "I am rather fluent in English to tell what phrases were used, which of them are typical for Russian and English," he said.

Yulia Skripal earlier made a video statement, saying she was not ready to avail herself of the services offered by the Russian embassy in Great Britain.

Skripal incident

According to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations.