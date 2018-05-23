Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident

World
May 23, 20:05 updated at: May 23, 20:45 UTC+3

Yulia Skripal says she hopes to return to Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON, May 23. /TASS/. Yulia Skripal, who was exposed to a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury, has said she does not want consular assistance offered by the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom, she said in a statement circulated by Sky News on Wednesday.

Yulia Skripal added that both she and her father, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, needed time to recover.

Read also

Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital — British media

London refuses to give information about Yulia Skripal’s whereabouts — embassy

Yulia Skripal to decide whether to accept Russia's consular support — UK Foreign Office

Russian embassy demands consular access to Yulia Skripal

"I'm grateful for the offers of assistance from the Russian Embassy but at the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services," she said.

Yulia Skripal said she intended to return to Russia, according to Reuters news agency. "In the longer term I hope to return home to my country," the agency quoted Yulia as saying.

According to Reuters, Yulia Skripal spoke to journalists in Russian at an unidentified location and then submitted her handwritten translation in English language declining to answer questions.

The Skripal saga

On March 4, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a nerve agent allegedly developed in Russia, London rushed to accuse Moscow of being involved in the incident. The Russian side flatly rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Skripal poisoning case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
2
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
3
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
4
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian rotorcraft maker to showcase 1.6-tonne helicopter at HeliRussia-2018 exhibition
6
Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018
7
Russia may start exports of Cortege project cars in late 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT