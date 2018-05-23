Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident

LONDON, May 23. /TASS/. Yulia Skripal, who was exposed to a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury, has said she does not want consular assistance offered by the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom, she said in a statement circulated by Sky News on Wednesday.

Yulia Skripal added that both she and her father, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, needed time to recover.

"I'm grateful for the offers of assistance from the Russian Embassy but at the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services," she said.

Yulia Skripal said she intended to return to Russia, according to Reuters news agency. "In the longer term I hope to return home to my country," the agency quoted Yulia as saying.

According to Reuters, Yulia Skripal spoke to journalists in Russian at an unidentified location and then submitted her handwritten translation in English language declining to answer questions.

The Skripal saga

On March 4, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a nerve agent allegedly developed in Russia, London rushed to accuse Moscow of being involved in the incident. The Russian side flatly rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.