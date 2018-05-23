Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry has been trying to contact Yulia Skripal every day — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 21:52 UTC+3

On May 23, Yulia Skripal made first public statement after Salisbury incident

Share
1 pages in this article
© Aleksandr Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has been trying every single day to get in touch with Yulia Skripal in order to make sure that she was not held against her will, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident

"Every single day, both Russia’s Foreign Ministry and Russia’s Embassy to London have been making attempts to organize a contact with her [Yulia Skripal] with the main aim to make sure that she was not held by force, that she was not replaced with another person and to get first-hand information about her health and her father’s health," she said.

Yulia Skripal said in a video address released earlier in the day that she does not "wish to avail myself of their [Russia’s embassy to the UK] services," she said.

According to London, former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, 66, who had been sentenced in Russia for spying for the UK, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to visit China on June 8-10
2
Fighter jet shot down near Ukraine’s city of Kramatorsk, witnesses say
3
Iran announces seven conditions for Europe to preserve nuclear deal — TV
4
Russian rotorcraft maker to showcase 1.6-tonne helicopter at HeliRussia-2018 exhibition
5
Russia’s embassy demands meeting with Yulia Skripal
6
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
7
Press review: Iran clashes with Russia on Syria and World Cup may kick off blitz on DPR
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT