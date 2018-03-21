Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov presented with soccer ball-shaped cake for his birthday

Society & Culture
March 21, 11:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov, who is known for his love of football, is a fan of FC Spartak Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a working visit to Tokyo, turned 68 on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook that Japanese top diplomat Taro Kono "offered warm greetings to his Russian counterpart, presenting him with a soccer ball-shaped cake at the end of a working lunch."

Lavrov returned the favor by giving Kono an official ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is set to be held in Russia in summer.

Lavrov, who is known for his love of football, is a fan of FC Spartak Moscow. As he says himself, he tries to play football at least once a week.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday

Lavrov shows phone with Spartak logo when replying to question on favorite football club

Top diplomat presents Lavrov with Serbian football team T-shirt

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
On the brink of extinction: a look at animals in danger of disappearing
10
This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea
10
Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow — Lavrov
2
Lavrov presented with soccer ball-shaped cake for his birthday
3
Lavrov jokes about Russia ‘meddling’ with Japan’s weather
4
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
5
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
6
Moscow warns of negative effects of Skopje’s accession to NATO
7
Russia expects UK to provide explanations on Skripal case, says senior diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама