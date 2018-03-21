Lavrov presented with soccer ball-shaped cake for his birthday

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a working visit to Tokyo, turned 68 on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook that Japanese top diplomat Taro Kono "offered warm greetings to his Russian counterpart, presenting him with a soccer ball-shaped cake at the end of a working lunch."

Lavrov returned the favor by giving Kono an official ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is set to be held in Russia in summer.

Lavrov, who is known for his love of football, is a fan of FC Spartak Moscow. As he says himself, he tries to play football at least once a week.