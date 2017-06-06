Back to Main page
Lavrov shows phone with Spartak logotype to answer question about favourite football club

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 19:10 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

"Are you seriously asking me whom I will support at the Confederations Cup?" the foreign minister inquired

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed a mobile phone with the logotype of FC Spartak to answer a question about his favorite football club.

At a meeting with students of the Baltic Federal University in Kaliningrad, the foreign minister was asked about whether he was going to attend matches of the upcoming 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia and what his favorite football club was.

"Are you seriously asking me whom I will support at the Confederations Cup?" the foreign minister inquired.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (center) playing a football match with other Russian officials

Lavrov says he plays football once a week, goes rafting every year

The student who had put the question specified he wanted to know what Lavrov’s favorite football club was. The question caused a storm of laughter in the auditorium as the Russian foreign minister had said on numerous occasions that he had been a fan of FC Spartak for many years.

Russia’s top diplomat did not dodge the question. "If you can see it from here," Lavrov said, demonstrating his mobile phone with the Spartak logotype on the reverse panel.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held on June 17 - July 2 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi. The tournament will involve eight national teams, including the Russian national squad.

Show more
