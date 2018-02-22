Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Top diplomat presents Lavrov with Serbian football team T-shirt

Society & Culture
February 22, 18:10 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic presented his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov a timely gift - a Serbian national football team T-shirt with the No. 10 inscribed on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

BELGRADE, February 22. /TASS/. Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic presented his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov a timely gift - a Serbian national football team T-shirt with the No. 10 inscribed on it after their talks, TASS reports from the scene.

"I know that my counterpart loves playing football and that is why we have decided to present him with a T-shirt of our national team, in which the Serbs will play at the World Championship in Russia. We thought about which Number to choose and I decided that No. 10 would be appropriate," the Serbian foreign minister said.

Lavrov thanked his Serbian counterpart, noting that Serbia had been included in one group with Brazil at the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"And we are favorites there!" Dacic replied.

Serbia’s top diplomat also handed flowers shaped in the form of a heart to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, noting that this was a gift from the entire Serbian people for her pronouncements in defense of the Serbs.

Russia’s foreign minister is in Serbia on a two-day working visit. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic received him on Wednesday. Lavrov held a meeting with Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic earlier on Thursday.

