Swiss engineer among victims of An-148 crash near Moscow

Society & Culture
February 12, 12:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On February 11, an An-148 passenger aircraft, which was en route to the town of Orsk, crashed several minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, killing all the 71 people aboard

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Swiss citizen Ulrich Klaeui, who was aboard the Antonov An-148 aircraft, was travelling to the town of Orsk to install a hydro cracker unit at the local oil refinery, the refinery said in a statement on Monday.

Spokesman for Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Pierre-Alain Eltschinger earlier told TASS that the department could not yet confirm that a Swiss engineer was among the passengers of the crashed aircraft. Eltschinger added that he would provide information on the matter as soon as it came in. According to earlier reports, another two of the refinery staff members were also travelling on the flight.

A spokesman for the oil refinery earlier said that there were two staff members aboard the crashed An-148 plane.

On Sunday, an Antonov An-148 passenger aircraft, operated by Saratov Airlines, which was en route to the town of Orsk, crashed several minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, killing all the 71 people aboard.

