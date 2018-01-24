Two teens arrested over Siberia school axe attack

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Two teenagers who were accomplices in the attack on children and a teacher at a school in Siberia’s Buryatia last week have been arrested, the Investigative Committee told TASS on Wednesday.

"Upon the investigators’ request, the court remanded two teenagers in custody," the IC said.

On the morning of January 19, a ninth-grader wielding an axe attacked seventh-graders and a teacher in public school number five in an Ulan-Ude suburb. The teen attacker then set the school facility on fire and wounded himself with a knife. Seven children were hospitalized, including the teacher and the attacker.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder and arrested for two months.