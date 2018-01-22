Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

School in Russia’s Siberia reopens after teenager’s axe assault on teacher, classmates

Society & Culture
January 22, 4:42 UTC+3 ULAN-UDE

Repairs at the class, where the attack took place, began on Monday and would be completed in a one week time

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Anna Ogorodnik

ULAN-UDE, January 22. /TASS/. A school in a village of the Siberian republic of Buryatia has reopened and resumed classes after a teenager assaulted last week a teacher and his classmates, school’s director Sergey Razuvayev told TASS on Monday.

"The education process has been resumed and the classes are on the schedule," Razuvayev said adding that repairs at the class, where the attack took place, began on Monday and would be completed in a one week time.

According to a TASS correspondent, law enforcers are checking identification documents upon the entrance to the village, while military police and the director with teachers are meeting students at the school’s lobby. The room, where the tragedy took place, has been closed due to investigative efforts.

Early on January 19, a 9th grade student of a school in the Sosnovy Bor village, near Ulan-Ude, the capital of Siberia’s Buryatia republic, attacked students with an axe and then set the class on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

Seven people - six students and one teacher - were injured and hospitalized. The attacker was rushed to hospital under police escort and a criminal investigation has been launched.

This was the second violent attack on a school in Russia within a week. On January 15, two teenagers staged a knife attack at a school in Russia’s Urals city of Perm.

They came to the building bearing knives, entered a room where junior students were having a class and deliberately stabbed 12 children and their teacher. The attackers also wounded each other and were taken to hospital. They later tried to commit suicide but both are alive now.

Last week’s reports suggested that the attacker of a school in Siberia’s Buryatia was allegedly a member of a closed social networking group and could be linked to the attackers of schools in other regions.

Russian Deputy Communications Minister Alexey Volin told TASS last Friday that social networking groups calling for attacks at schools using cold weapons would be immediately blocked.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
5
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
2
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
3
Putin appoints Russia’s ex-envoy to NATO as deputy foreign minister
4
Rosneft to pour roughly 600 mln euros into German projects over 5 years
5
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive
6
Lebanese Kurds call on Russia to defend people in Syria’s Afrin
7
Syrian troops begin eliminating surrounded Jabhat al-Nusra task force
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама