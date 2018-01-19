Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Two in serious condition after teen attacks Siberian school with axe

Society & Culture
January 19, 11:34 UTC+3 ULAN-UDE

Early on January 19 a 9th grade student attacked students with an axe and then set the school on fire with an incendiary bottle

© Buryat Republic branch of the Russian Investigative Committee/TASS

ULAN-UDE, January 19. /TASS/. Two people remain in serious condition after a teenager with an axe attacked a school in a village of Siberia’s Buryatia republic, local Health Minister Dambinima Sambuyev told reporters on Friday.

Teen attacks students, teacher with axe in Siberian school

"Two injured people are undergoing surgery now," Sambuyev said.

The head of a local center for emergency medicine, Vyacheslav Timkin, told TASS "two children, including the attacker, are in serious condition."

According to preliminary data, early on January 19 a 9th grade student of a school in the Sosnovy Bor village, near the republic’s capital of Ulan-Ude, attacked students with an axe and then set the school on fire with an incendiary bottle.

Seven people were injured and hospitalized. The attacker was rushed to hospital under police escort and a criminal investigation has been launched.

