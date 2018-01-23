Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Siberian court takes axe-wielding teen school attacker into custody

Society & Culture
January 23, 11:26 UTC+3 ULAN-UDE

On January 19, a ninth-grader wielding an axe attacked seventh-graders and a teacher in public school number five in an Ulan-Ude suburb

© Dmitriy Serebryakov/TASS

ULAN-UDE, January 23. /TASS/. Ulan-Ude’s Oktyabrsky District Court has ruled to place a 15-year-old teenager who attacked schoolchildren on January 19 under arrest, a court representative told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

School in Russia’s Siberia reopens after teenager’s axe assault on teacher, classmates

"The Court of Oktyabrsky District, in Ulan-Ude, has satisfied the investigators’ claim and selected a measure of restriction in the form of being placed into custody for a term of two months, until March 19. He will be held in a confinement cell," the court reported.

The 15-year-old was preliminarily charged with attempted murder, his lawyer told TASS on Tuesday.

"Preliminary charges were brought against him, which have been classified as attempted murder," he said.

On the morning of January 19, a ninth-grader wielding an axe attacked seventh-graders and a teacher in public school number five in an Ulan-Ude suburb. The teen attacker then set the school facility on fire and wounded himself with a knife. Seven children were hospitalized, including the teacher and the attacker. Based on this fact, charges are being pressed under Articles of the Russian Criminal Code "attempted murder against two or more people committed against minors" and "negligence.".

