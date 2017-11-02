Moscow city allocates a bus where people lining up for iPhone X can get warm

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Moscow city authorities have allocated a bus where the people lining up to get their hands on iPhone X devices can get warm, a source with the transport department of the Moscow government told TASS.

A number of young Muscovites started lining up in front of the store in Tverskaya Street some days before the latest iPhone will officially go on sale on November 3.

"It is not so important for us what these young people are lining up for. We don’t want them to catch pneumonia in hunt for fashionable things," the source said.

Apple unveiled its new iPhone X, as well as iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, on September 12.

According to re:Store, Apple premium reseller in the country, Russians are more interested in the new iPhone X than in iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The number of iPhone X devices preordered in the first six minutes is the same as the number of iPhone 8s preordered in the first 24 hours.