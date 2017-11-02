Muscovites rush to get new iPhone X, sell spots in line

Muscovites rush to get new iPhone X, sell spots in lineSociety & Culture November 02, 16:37
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. A number of Muscovites have started lining up to get their hands on the latest iPhone X devices some days before it will officially go on sale on November 3.
Spots in the lines outside Moscow’s re:Store and GUM stores are up for sale at Avito, a popular Russian classified site, and the price tag varies between 10,000 and 40,000 rubles ($170-$690).
Очередь за iPhone X на Тверской, 27 в Москве
Some people in the queue are ready both to wait in line and to deliver the new iPhone X to a client. This service costs 75,000 rubles (some $1,300).
Apple unveiled its new iPhone X, as well as iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, on September 12.
According to re:Store, Apple premium reseller in the country, Russians are more interested in the new iPhone X than in iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
The number of iPhone X devices preordered in the first six minutes is the same as the number of iPhone 8s preordered in the first 24 hours.
The 64 GB iPhone X will cost in Russia 79,990 rubles for ($1,380). Those who want a 256GB device will have to cough up another 12,000 rubles, since its price tag will be practically 92,000 rubles ($1,570).
According to analysts, Russia will see a deficit of iPhone X devices until the end of 2017, since supplies to the country are limited and the first delivery was pre-ordered in a few hours.