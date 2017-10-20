Back to Main page
Putin to take part in World Youth and Students Festival closing ceremony

Society & Culture
October 20, 19:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The events in the Sochi Olympic Park have brought together about 25,000 young people from 188 countries around the world

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the closing ceremony of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students underway in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Saturday, October 21, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

The events in the Sochi Olympic Park have brought together about 25,000 young people from 188 countries around the world. A total of 5,000 volunteers from Russia and 76 other countries helped organize the biggest youth event of the year.

"During the festival, students and young specialists from all continents discussed such issues as global politics and international security, the industry and economy of the future and environmental issues, "the press service said. "Every day was dedicated to one of the world’s macro-regions - America, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania, Europe. October 21 will be Russia Day at the festival."

On Sunday, October 15, Putin spoke at the festival’s opening ceremony and met with its participants.

