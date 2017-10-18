Back to Main page
More than 25,000 visitors attend Sochi youth festival

Society & Culture
October 18, 15:59 UTC+3 SOCHI

At least 5,000 volunteers from Russia and abroad are taking part in the festival

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. More than 25,000 visited the World Festival of Youth and Students (WFYS) in Sochi, the festival’s press service reported on Wednesday.

The regional part of the youth festival ran from October 14 to 17 in 15 Russian regions, during which delegations visited 15 cities where they took part in wide-ranging discussion, cultural and sports programs.

"The participants continued arriving at the festival during the first days. As a result, more than 25,000 young specialists in different areas aged 18-35 from 188 countries have gathered at the 2017 WFYS <…>, and their number will not grow anymore," the organizers said in a report.

In four days of the regional program, 2,000 festival delegates visited St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, Vladivostok, Kazan, Orenburg, Veliky Novgorod, Krasnoyarsk, Rostov-on-Don, Yaroslavl, Tyumen, Makhachkala, Novosibirsk, Izhevsk and Sevastopol. The festival’s press service noted that US and Canadian citizens visited Crimea, among other guests, and "were thrilled by what they saw [there.]"

Apart from the delegations, 5,000 volunteers from Russia and foreign countries are taking part in the festival.

TASS is the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider.

