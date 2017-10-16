Soviet youth festival: memories from the past

Russia hosts the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students on October 14-22. The official opening and main events take place in Sochi’s Olympic Park. Moscow hosted two world festivals - in 1957 and 1985. The 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in 1957 was the largest-ever, with 34,000 young men and women from 100 countries taking part. It was the first World Festival of Youth and Students held in the Soviet Union, which was opening its doors for the first time to the world. TASS remembers how it all started.

