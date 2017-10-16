Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soviet youth festival: memories from the past

Society & Culture
October 16, 18:01 UTC+3

Russia hosts the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students on October 14-22

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_970962.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_970962.sliderLength-1}}
Muscovites greeting the guests of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students, 1957
Muscovites greeting the guests of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students, 1957
Muscovites greeting the guests of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students, 1957
© Viktor Koshevoy, Vladimir Savostyanov/TASS
The opening ceremony of the sports tournaments during the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow
The opening ceremony of the sports tournaments during the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow
The opening ceremony of the sports tournaments during the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow
© A.Batanov, V.Mastyukov/TASS
The 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in 1957 was the largest-ever, with 34,000 young men and women from 100 countries taking part. Photo: Students form the word “Peace”
The 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in 1957 was the largest-ever, with 34,000 young men and women from 100 countries taking part. Photo: Students form the word “Peace”
The 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in 1957 was the largest-ever, with 34,000 young men and women from 100 countries taking part. Photo: Students form the word “Peace”
© Valentin Sobolev/TASS
Young people from Africa, Argentina and Bulgaria talking at the official opening of the festival at the Vladimir Lenin Central Stadium in Moscow, 1957
Young people from Africa, Argentina and Bulgaria talking at the official opening of the festival at the Vladimir Lenin Central Stadium in Moscow, 1957
Young people from Africa, Argentina and Bulgaria talking at the official opening of the festival at the Vladimir Lenin Central Stadium in Moscow, 1957
© L. Bordukov/TASS
Opening of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow, 1957
Opening of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow, 1957
Opening of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow, 1957
© A.Batanov/TASS
Concert of delegates from Africa at the VDNKh exhibition center, 1957
Concert of delegates from Africa at the VDNKh exhibition center, 1957
Concert of delegates from Africa at the VDNKh exhibition center, 1957
© Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/TASS
A carnival participant from Africa at the Red Square, 1957
A carnival participant from Africa at the Red Square, 1957
A carnival participant from Africa at the Red Square, 1957
© Vasily Yegorov/TASS
The Scottish Highlanders Orchestra and delegates from Ukraine, 1957
The Scottish Highlanders Orchestra and delegates from Ukraine, 1957
The Scottish Highlanders Orchestra and delegates from Ukraine, 1957
© Viktor Yankov/TASS
Delegate from Chile shows the pinback buttons, collected during the festival, 1957
Delegate from Chile shows the pinback buttons, collected during the festival, 1957
Delegate from Chile shows the pinback buttons, collected during the festival, 1957
© V.Gaganov/TASS
Muscovites welcome Jordanian delegates, 1957
Muscovites welcome Jordanian delegates, 1957
Muscovites welcome Jordanian delegates, 1957
© Nikolai Rakhmanov/TASS
Indonesian and Tunisian delegates among Moscow residents, 1957
Indonesian and Tunisian delegates among Moscow residents, 1957
Indonesian and Tunisian delegates among Moscow residents, 1957
© Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/TASS
Fireworks seen during the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow, 1957
Fireworks seen during the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow, 1957
Fireworks seen during the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow, 1957
© Alexander Konkov, Valentin Mastyukov/TASS
Editors choice
An aerial image of a new park outside Krasnodar Stadium, Russia, October 9
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights October 13, 18:01
Future 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy relaxes with his dog, Mo, in Hyannis Port, USA, 1946
World leaders and their canine companions October 11, 17:11
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift October 11, 13:51
Zaryadye park was opened in Moscow on September 10, the day Russia's capital celebrated its 870th anniversary. Photo: People in Zaryadye park. Pictured in the background are the Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral
Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today October 10, 16:56
Latin American revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara is a national hero in Cuba where his image adorns the three peso banknote and is iconic figure whose image became a symbol of protest
50 years on: Remembering Che Guevara October 09, 18:13
Action sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, Britain, October 5
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streets October 06, 18:39
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_970962'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_970962'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Muscovites greeting the guests of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students, 1957
© Viktor Koshevoy, Vladimir Savostyanov/TASS
The opening ceremony of the sports tournaments during the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow
© A.Batanov, V.Mastyukov/TASS
The 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in 1957 was the largest-ever, with 34,000 young men and women from 100 countries taking part. Photo: Students form the word “Peace”
© Valentin Sobolev/TASS
Young people from Africa, Argentina and Bulgaria talking at the official opening of the festival at the Vladimir Lenin Central Stadium in Moscow, 1957
© L. Bordukov/TASS
Opening of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow, 1957
© A.Batanov/TASS
Concert of delegates from Africa at the VDNKh exhibition center, 1957
© Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/TASS
A carnival participant from Africa at the Red Square, 1957
© Vasily Yegorov/TASS
The Scottish Highlanders Orchestra and delegates from Ukraine, 1957
© Viktor Yankov/TASS
Delegate from Chile shows the pinback buttons, collected during the festival, 1957
© V.Gaganov/TASS
Muscovites welcome Jordanian delegates, 1957
© Nikolai Rakhmanov/TASS
Indonesian and Tunisian delegates among Moscow residents, 1957
© Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/TASS
Fireworks seen during the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in Moscow, 1957
© Alexander Konkov, Valentin Mastyukov/TASS

Russia hosts the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students on October 14-22. The official opening and main events take place in Sochi’s Olympic Park. Moscow hosted two world festivals - in 1957 and 1985. The 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in 1957 was the largest-ever, with 34,000 young men and women from 100 countries taking part. It was the first World Festival of Youth and Students held in the Soviet Union, which was opening its doors for the first time to the world. TASS remembers how it all started.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
12
World leaders and their canine companions
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
2
Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup
3
Putin signs decree to implement UNSC sanctions on North Korea
4
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
5
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама