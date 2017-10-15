Putin kicks 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi open

Moscow calls on Washington ‘not to fix what if not broke’ in Iran nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 15, 23:49
SOCHI, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given an official start to the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi.
"I declare the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students open," he said at the opening ceremony in Sochi’s Bolshoi Ice Dome on Sunday. "Way to go!"
He wished young people to be consistent and bold in their efforts towards their goals.
"I am confident, you, the youth from various countries, of various nationalities and religions, are united by a common feeling of values and goals, striving for freedom, happiness, peace and accord on the planet, aspiration for bigger achievements," the president said.
"We will do our best for you to achieve success," he pledged.
"Energy and talent of the youth have astonishing power. The younger generation is always bringing innovative ideas. You are prone to experiments, disputes, you never accept traditopnal ways of life. Be daring! Create your own future! Be bold enough to change this world, to make it better! You can do that," Putin stressed.