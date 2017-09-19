Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hiker stabbed to death trying to protect women in Moscow

Society & Culture
September 19, 12:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The suspect has been detained. He pleaded guilty during the interrogation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Police have detained a suspect in the murder of Russian hiker Nikolai Ivanov in southeast Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, a senior aide to the head of the Investigative Committee’s Moscow office said on Tuesday.

Read also

Suspect in murder of World Powerlifting Champion surrenders to Russian police — source

The 23-year old athlete died of a stab wound after a row with a drunk man on September 15, his coach Tatyana Frolova said. The hiker, who tried to protect women from the hooligan, was hospitalized and died an hour later.

"The suspect has been detained. He pleaded guilty during the interrogation. Investigation is underway," the IC official said. Police launched criminal proceedings into intended infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

A law enforcement source said the suspect claimed that he was defending himself.

Ivanov was a promising 50-km distance hiker, who won a silver medal at the Russian youth championship in 2015 and also medals at other domestic competitions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
2
Russia's advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter put into operation
3
Putin calls to ensure independence of defense developments from foreign components
4
Western Military District refutes rumors of journalists hit at Zapad-2017 exercise
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Ukrainian conflict led to spike in hate speech, Russophobia — Council of Europe
7
Kremlin comments on Putin’s absence from UN General Assembly session
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама