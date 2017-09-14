Four Russian cities get 48 bomb threats overall, evacuating 20,000 from local facilities

Communication minister slams US decision on Kaspersky Lab as unfair market competitionBusiness & Economy September 14, 17:45
MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Some 20,000 people have been evacuated after 48 threats were received in four Russian cities on Thursday, a law enforcement source told TASS.
"This is much less than in the past two days. Bomb threats are being received in Moscow but their flow has ebbed," the source said.
The source said 34 shopping malls and 14 social facilities in four Russian cities recieved bomb scares but all of them turned out to be hoaxes.
Thousands were evacuated from airports, shopping malls, schools and government buildings across Russia on Wednesday and Tuesday amid an unprecedented wave of bogus bomb scares.