Most Moscow’s buildings proved to be clear after bomb alerts — source

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Most searches in Moscow’s buildings targeted by bomb alerts have proved the calls were hoaxes, a source with the capital’s emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.
"At the moment, searches in most facilities have been completed or are drawing to an end. Nothing suspicious has been found at any facility," he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow emergencies services told TASS that more than 100 anonymous bomb threats had been made in the Russian capital over a day. Over 50,000 people were subject to evacuation as a safety precaution.
The alerts mostly targeted major shopping malls, including the GUM department store on Red Square. Also, students and teaching stuff were evacuated from Moscow State University, the Sechenov Medical University, MGIMO International Relations University, Plekhanov State University of Economics, the Russian Justice Ministry’s Law Academy and the campus of Moscow Economic Institute. The Kosmos, Zvezdnaya, Azimut Hotel Olympic Moscow, President Hotel and National Hotel Moscow were evacuated as well.