Moscow hit by nearly 100 bomb threat calls

Society & Culture
September 13, 19:17 UTC+3

Over 50,000 people have been evacuated

© REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. More than 100 anonymous bomb threats have been made in Moscow over a few hours, so the emergencies services remain on alert searching higher schools and universities, shopping malls, railway stations, airports and hotels, an official with the Russian capital’s emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"Moscow’s emergencies services have received about 100 bomb alerts so far. Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal experts are conducting searches at the facilities," he said.

Read also

Over 20,000 evacuated from Moscow train stations, shopping malls over bomb threat

Over 50,000 people have been evacuated due to bomb fears.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow’s emergency services had received a wave of bomb threat calls targeting mostly major shopping malls, including the GUM department store on Red Square. Also, students and teaching stuff were evacuated from the Sechenov Medical University, MGIMO International Relations University, Russian State Social University, and the Russian Justice Ministry’s Law Academy. Three hotels - Kosmos, Zvezdnaya and Azimut Hotel Olympic Moscow - were evacuated as well.

Some of the evacuated facilities had been searched by the time of reporting. The bomb threats proved to be hoaxes. Among them are Leningradsky, Kazansky, Kursky and Kievsky railway stations, a few shopping malls and Justice Ministry’s Law Academy. Searches are underway at the others.

