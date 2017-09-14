Kremlin slams bomb threat calls in Russian cities as telephone 'terrorism'

EU extends individual sanctions against Russian citizens, companiesWorld September 14, 16:02
SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin has described as "telephone terrorism" the torrent of false bomb threat calls received in various Russian cities. President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the situation.
"It goes without saying that this is telephone terrorism, telephone hooliganism. The president is properly informed, of course," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the torrent of phone calls about bombs allegedly planted at transport junctions, educational establishments, trade centers and administrative buildings that hit all major Russian cities.