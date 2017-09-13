Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tip-off about bomb in administration office in Russia’s Chita proves hoax

Society & Culture
September 13, 10:30 UTC+3 CHITA

According to local media, people were evacuated from the mayor’s office, a railway station, the airport and several shopping malls

Share
1 pages in this article

CHITA, September 13. /TASS/. The Transbaikalia regional administration building in the city of Chita was evacuated on Wednesday after a fake telephone bomb threat, a source in the governor’s press service told TASS.

"There were telephone calls, the personal were evacuated. Experts inspected the building but found nothing, so the telephone calls seem to have been fake," the source said.

According to the regional media, in Chita, people were also evacuated from the mayor’s office, a railway station, the airport and several shopping malls. Fire engines may still be seen near a couple of shopping malls, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Saratov city administration was also evacuated, law enforcement officers are inspecting the building, Spokesman for the City Administration Vladimir Moiseyenko told TASS. However, the regional branches of the Interior Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry have not yet commented on the incident.

On Tuesday, people were evacuated from dozens of facilities, including administrative buildings, educational institutions, shopping malls and hostels, in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Magadan and Vladivostok.

According to media reports, on Wednesday, airports in Yakutsk and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, as well as several administrative buildings and social facilities in Khabarovsk, were evacuated because of anonymous bomb threats.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
15
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US
2
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
3
Number of Western military drills near Russian borders keeps growing — military official
4
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
5
Apple announces prices for new iPhones in Russia
6
Russian, Iranian and Turkish experts arrive in Astana for Syria talks
7
Expert: Eastern Economic Forum to become standing floor for Russia-Japan dialogue
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама