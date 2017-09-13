Bomb alerts in Moscow proved to be hoaxes

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Bomb alerts in Moscow have proved to be hoaxes, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"By now, about five facilities have been searched. The bomb threats cannot be confirmed," he said, adding the Gorod shopping mall, Kazansky and Kievsky railway stations were among them.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Russian Railways Company has told TASS that Kazansky, Leningradsky and Kievsky railway stations are operating as usual, while Kursky and Yaroslavsky stations are still being searched.

"The searches have ended at Kazansky and Kievsky stations and they are operating as usual," he said. "Kursky and Yaroslavsky train stations are still being searched. Leningradsky railway station is operating as usual, too."

"Trains are arriving and departing on schedule," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow’s emergency services had received a flow of bomb threat calls. Over 20,000 people were evacuated from shopping malls, railway stations and some universities. The calls targeted Moscow’s major shopping malls, including the GUM department store on Red Square, and three train stations - Leningradsky, Kazansky and Kievsky. Also, students and teaching stuff were evacuated from the Sechenov Medical University, MGIMO International Relations University and Plekhanov University of Economics. About 30 Moscow facilities were reported to be searched for bombs after anonymous calls.

"Moscow’s emergencies services have received over 30 bomb alert messages. The facilities are being searched at the moment," a source with the emergencies services told TASS.