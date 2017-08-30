Back to Main page
HIV-positive girl dies in St. Petersburg after parents decline AIDS therapy

Society & Culture
August 30, 16:29 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

A year ago, the prosecutor’s office forced the parents to begin treatment but it was too late

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, August 30. /TASS/. An eight-year old girl whose parents declined any AIDS therapy on religious grounds has died in St. Petersburg, Yevgeny Voronin, the head of a local infection clinic, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The girls’ parents are AIDS denialists and they were against any treatment," Voronin noted.

He said medics had been trying to convince them to start giving their daughter medicine but they refused and the girl’s condition gradually deteriorated.

A year ago, the prosecutor’s office forced the parents to begin treatment and the girl was admitted into a hospital but it was too late, he added.

AIDS denialists reject the existence of HIV and discourage HIV-positive people from undergoing any treatment.

Реклама