Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New dangerous HIV strain penetrating Russia

Society & Culture
December 27, 18:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The new strain has migrated from Central Asia, according to the head of immunochemistry department of the D.I. Ivanovsky Institute of Virology
1 pages in this article
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27 /TASS/. A new dangerous immune deficiency virus has broken out in Russia based on an old strain, which used to be previously widespread throughout Russia, and a new one, which has migrated from Central Asia, Doctor of Biological Sciences Professor Eduard Karamov, head of immunochemistry department of the D.I. Ivanovsky Institute of Virology, warned at a meeting of the presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Tuesday.

"A unique situation has developed in Russia. Our variety of the immune deficiency virus is different from the one, which is widespread in Western Europe, the United States, Africa and China. But the situation is changing radically and quickly. Labor migrants, many of whom come from Central Asia, have brought a new type of virus called AG to Russia…Having infected a huge number of people in various parts of Russia, including Moscow, the virus later intermingled with the main domestic virus known as A1 thus creating a new hybrid A63, which is much more dangerous than the original parent viruses," Karamov said.

Read also
Russian government shells out $35 mln to fight HIV

Russia needs to monitor the emergence of new human immune deficiency hybrids and how they intermingle with each other, if it wants to fight the HIV/AIDS infection effectively, the scientist said. He suggested setting up an inter-departmental commission for HIV studies in which the Russian Academy of Sciences would play a leading role.

Earlier, Russian Academy of Sciences President Vladimir Fortov ordered Academician Vadim Pokrovsky, head of the Federal Scientific Center for Combatting and Preventing HIV infections, to convey the proposals of the Russian scientific community to the country’s executive authorities urging them to pass corresponding decisions.

In his speech at the presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Pokrovsky said that 6% of HIV strains, which exist in Russia, are drug-resistant. But scientists believe that a method called intracellular immunization, i.e. entering data, which helps inhibit a dangerous virus, into a cell, holds out a good promise of defeating the virus. The Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology is already doing the necessary research.

According to Pokrovsky, 36 million people throughout the world are infected with HIV/AIDS. A total of 240,000 people have died of AIDS in Russia which, in addition to that, has 1.5 mln HIV carriers who have not fallen ill with AIDS but are potentially dangerous because they can infect other people.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir
15
Photos of the week: ambassador's funeral, Christmas market attack and Santa run
40
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russia expects unbiased assessment of crimes in Aleppo from international community
3
Putin gives start to gas supplies to Crimea from continental Russia
4
Russian diplomat says foreign advisers to Syrian opposition no surprise
5
Minister says SSJ-100 planes being used in Mexico have minor technical problem
6
Diplomat sees link between ambassador's brutal murder and anti-Russian propaganda
7
New dangerous HIV strain penetrating Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама