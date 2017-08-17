Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years

Science & Space
August 17, 15:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Сlinical trials are costly, and the drug production is costly as well, scientists warn

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A Russian gene therapy drug for individuals infected with HIV called Dinavir is undergoing pre-clinical trials, and the drug has already proved its efficiency on cells. The pre-clinical tests on animal models, clinical trials and the registration procedure may take up to 10 years, senior research fellow at the Epidemiology Central Research Institute of Rospotrebnadzor (the Federal Service on Surveillance for Customers’ Rights Protection and Human Well-Being) Dina Glazkova told TASS.

"This is not about the next year, but rather in five years, at the earliest. It takes up to 10 years on the average," she said.

Read also

Russian government earmarks $67 mln to fight HIV

Russian consumer rights watchdog chief names cities with highest HIV rates

Scientists create modified fullerene capable of fighting HIV

New dangerous HIV strain penetrating Russia

Moscow doctors show evidence that refutes alleged doubling in HIV cases

Glazkova reiterated that the registration is made after the clinical trials. "Again, the clinical trials are costly, and the drug production is costly as well," the scientist added.

Dinavir proved to be safe while tested on cells, in vitro. A Phase II pre-clinical trial will utilize animal models to test the efficiency and safety of treatment. A Phase I clinical trial will be carried out on humans to test safety of the therapy and will take up not less than a year.

"Phase II takes up two to three years, and it is unclear how much will be required from us. Phase I is about safety, and it takes a few patients: five, maybe ten. Phase II is when we have to prove that the drug works in these five to ten [patients] and that it had a positive effect on them. Phase III is when we enroll a lot of patients [in the trial] to show that the five were cured not by accident and that it [the gene therapy] really works," Glazkova explained.

The gene therapy for HIV treatment is being developed by a group of researches at the Epidemiology Central Research Institute of Rospotrebnadzor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
4
Moscow condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest Erna Raid
5
Russian diplomat warns against use of force on Korean Peninsula
6
Russian diplomat stresses threats to use military force in Venezuela unacceptable
7
Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама