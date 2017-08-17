Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government earmarks $67 mln to fight HIV

Society & Culture
August 17, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The government also provides funds to compensate for damage from emergencies sustained by farm producers

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian government earmarks four billion rubles (an equivalent of $67 million) for purchasing antiviral medicines for HIV-infected patients, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

Read also

Scientists create modified fullerene capable of fighting HIV

"Four billion is to be used for purchasing antiviral medicines for HIV-infected, including those having hepatitis B and C," Medvedev told the Cabinet.

Also, the federal government will co-finance a project to build a children’s hospital in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. About 650 million rubles ($10 million) will be invested. And Udmurtia will receive a subsidy for finalizing a republican rehabilitation center for minors and teenagers with limited abilities.

The government also provides funds to compensate for damage from emergencies sustained by farm producers. More than 1.3 billion rubles ($22 million) is to be granted to nine regions for the purpose.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Russia’s new MC-21 airliner to climb to 11km altitude in flight tests
3
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sets Arctic speed record
4
Press review: Russia boosts military potential and Donbass awaits crucial meeting
5
Senior official says Russian space launches must be cheaper than American ones
6
Poll shows number of Poles seeing Russia as threat decreases by half
7
Key facts about Turkish Stream project
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама