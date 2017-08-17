Russian government earmarks $67 mln to fight HIV

Hungarian Judo Association hopes Putin will attend World Judo Championships in BudapestSport August 17, 15:27
MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian government earmarks four billion rubles (an equivalent of $67 million) for purchasing antiviral medicines for HIV-infected patients, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.
"Four billion is to be used for purchasing antiviral medicines for HIV-infected, including those having hepatitis B and C," Medvedev told the Cabinet.
Also, the federal government will co-finance a project to build a children’s hospital in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. About 650 million rubles ($10 million) will be invested. And Udmurtia will receive a subsidy for finalizing a republican rehabilitation center for minors and teenagers with limited abilities.
The government also provides funds to compensate for damage from emergencies sustained by farm producers. More than 1.3 billion rubles ($22 million) is to be granted to nine regions for the purpose.