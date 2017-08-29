Moscow’s court upholds extension of probation term for opposition leader Navalny

US policy towards Iran aimed at pushing it from key players on global oil market — expertBusiness & Economy August 29, 20:09
MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s city court on Tuesday upheld the first instance court’s ruling on a one-year extension of the probation term for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny under the Yves Rocher embezzlement case.
The ruling was challenged by Navalny’s defense lawyers who asked the Moscow city court to revoke it and turn down claims of the the Russian Federal Penal Service to Navalny.
On August 4, Moscow’s Simonovsky court satisfied the motion by the Russian Federal Penal Service and prolonged the oppositionist’s probation term under the Yves Rocher case for one year - until December 30, 2020.