Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow’s court upholds extension of probation term for opposition leader Navalny

Society & Culture
August 29, 17:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Navalny’s probation term has been prolonged for one year - until December 30, 2020

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rules

Court prolongs Navalny’s probation period in Yves Rocher case

Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail time

No interest in dialogue when criticism aims to draw attention, Putin says about Navalny

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow’s city court on Tuesday upheld the first instance court’s ruling on a one-year extension of the probation term for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny under the Yves Rocher embezzlement case.

The ruling was challenged by Navalny’s defense lawyers who asked the Moscow city court to revoke it and turn down claims of the the Russian Federal Penal Service to Navalny.

On August 4, Moscow’s Simonovsky court satisfied the motion by the Russian Federal Penal Service and prolonged the oppositionist’s probation term under the Yves Rocher case for one year - until December 30, 2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
2
US policy towards Iran aimed at pushing it from key players on global oil market — expert
3
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
4
Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness check
5
Merkel: Lifting anti-Russian sanctions would benefit both Russia and Germany
6
Russia may supply first ten Ka-226T helicopters to India in 2017
7
Press review: Lavrov in no rush to referee Qatar furor and US threatens to isolate Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама