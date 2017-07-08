Back to Main page
No interest in dialogue when criticism aims to draw attention, Putin says about Navalny

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 08, 22:33 UTC+3 HAMBURG

"I suppose we can hold dialogue, especially at the level of president or government, with people who are suggesting a constructive agenda even of a critical manner," President Vladimir Putin said

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. It is not interesting to be in dialogue with those whose critical remarks aim to draw attention to themselves, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters commenting on his attitude to opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

"I suppose we can hold dialogue, especially at the level of president or government, with people who are suggesting a constructive agenda even of a critical manner," Putin said. "However, if the topic of discussion is just about being in the spotlight, it is not interesting for dialogue.".

