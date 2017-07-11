Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail time

Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeSociety & Culture July 11, 18:08
MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A Moscow court has refused to accept a lawsuit from Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to overturn opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence to real jail time under the Yves Rocher embezzlement case, court spokesman Viktor Vasilyev told TASS on Tuesday.
"The court has returned the lawsuit as it was not signed by the proper person," he said.