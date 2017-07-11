Back to Main page
Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail time

Society & Culture
July 11, 18:08 UTC+3
Alexey Navalny

Alexey Navalny

© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A Moscow court has refused to accept a lawsuit from Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to overturn opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence to real jail time under the Yves Rocher embezzlement case, court spokesman Viktor Vasilyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court has returned the lawsuit as it was not signed by the proper person," he said.

Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
