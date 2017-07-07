Opposition figure Navalny walks free after 25 days in administrative arrest

Protesters try to storm police barricades around G20 summit venue in HamburgWorld July 07, 15:36
MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Opposition activist Alexey Navalny has been released from custody after serving a 25-day administrative arrest for organizing an unauthorized opposition rally, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.
"Today at 9 am Moscow Time Alexey Navalny was brought out of the special detention center of the Russian Interior Ministry’s department in Moscow’s Central Administrative District and released," she tweeted.
On June 13, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court placed Navalny under a 30-day administrative arrest for organizing an unauthorized opposition rally held on June 12. He was found guilty under Part 8 of Section 20.2 of the Russian Code on Administrative Offenses ("Repeatedly committing an administrative offense in the form of violating the established procedure for organizing or holding rallies").
The Moscow City Court later partially satisfied the motion by Navalny’s defense team by cutting back his detention from 30 to 25 days.