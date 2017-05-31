Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Navalny to launch appeal against court’s ruling on billionaire Usmanov’s libel lawsuit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 19:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexey Navalny will appeal against the court ruling on the lawsuit filed by business magnate Alisher Usmanov, a TASS correspondent reports.

"We view this ruling unlawful and would launch an appeal against it," Navalny said.

Read also

Russian tycoon wins defamation lawsuit against opposition activist

Earlier in the day, Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court upheld Usmanov’s lawsuit against Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation. The court ordered to delete from the internet or refute the statements concerning the plaintiff’s alleged involvement in corruption and his having been convicted for rape. Navalny is ordered to delete the relevant videos and text publications within a ten-day period and publish corrections instead that should remain in place for no less than three months, the judge added.

The judge read out only the judicial disposition. The procedural law stipulates the opponents should have a month to appeal the court’s order. Navalny said that he would not implement the court’s decision to delete or edit the video.

"What we have seen today cannot be named as a trial," he said. "All our motions were rejected since neither witnesses were questioned nor the documents we had submitted were considered."

In the meantime, Usmanov’s lawyer Henrikh Pavda was satisfied with the court’s order.

"I am very pleased that a man’s good name has been defended. The court backed our position that there had been no grounds to publish those defamation statements which were made," the lawyer said.

Usmanov’s lawsuit

Usmanov took Navalny to court after the activist’s Anti-Corruption Foundation claimed on its website in early March that Medvedev’s university mate Ilya Yeliseyev and the affiliated Sotsgosproekt fund received land and a mansion in the village of Znamenskoye on the prestigious Rublyovskoye Highway from Usmanov as a gift. The property’s estimated value is 5 billion rubles ($88.4 mln).

Usmanov insisted Navalny acknowledge that claims were a misrepresentation but did not seek any financial compensation. According to Bloomberg, Usmanov is Russia’s fifth wealthiest businessman. The agency estimates his assets at $14 billion. The businessman is the largest stakeholder of the USM Holdings (48%), which, in turn, controls Russia’s largest producer of iron products Metalloinvest, as well as the Mobile operator Megafon and the Internet company Mail.ru. Also, he owns the publishing house Kommersant and has a 30% stake in Britain’s Arsenal football club. He is an active investor in foreign high-tech assets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Stockholm court revokes Gazprom’s obligation under gas supplies deal with Kiev — Naftogaz
2
Russia declares two Estonian diplomats persona non grata
3
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
4
Representatives of over 500 companies from 62 countries to attend SPIEF
5
Five staff members of Moldovan embassy in Moscow declared persona non grata
6
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
7
Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards
TOP STORIES
Реклама