Navalny to launch appeal against court’s ruling on billionaire Usmanov’s libel lawsuit

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexey Navalny will appeal against the court ruling on the lawsuit filed by business magnate Alisher Usmanov, a TASS correspondent reports.

"We view this ruling unlawful and would launch an appeal against it," Navalny said.

Earlier in the day, Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court upheld Usmanov’s lawsuit against Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation. The court ordered to delete from the internet or refute the statements concerning the plaintiff’s alleged involvement in corruption and his having been convicted for rape. Navalny is ordered to delete the relevant videos and text publications within a ten-day period and publish corrections instead that should remain in place for no less than three months, the judge added.

The judge read out only the judicial disposition. The procedural law stipulates the opponents should have a month to appeal the court’s order. Navalny said that he would not implement the court’s decision to delete or edit the video.

"What we have seen today cannot be named as a trial," he said. "All our motions were rejected since neither witnesses were questioned nor the documents we had submitted were considered."

In the meantime, Usmanov’s lawyer Henrikh Pavda was satisfied with the court’s order.

"I am very pleased that a man’s good name has been defended. The court backed our position that there had been no grounds to publish those defamation statements which were made," the lawyer said.

Usmanov’s lawsuit

Usmanov took Navalny to court after the activist’s Anti-Corruption Foundation claimed on its website in early March that Medvedev’s university mate Ilya Yeliseyev and the affiliated Sotsgosproekt fund received land and a mansion in the village of Znamenskoye on the prestigious Rublyovskoye Highway from Usmanov as a gift. The property’s estimated value is 5 billion rubles ($88.4 mln).

Usmanov insisted Navalny acknowledge that claims were a misrepresentation but did not seek any financial compensation. According to Bloomberg, Usmanov is Russia’s fifth wealthiest businessman. The agency estimates his assets at $14 billion. The businessman is the largest stakeholder of the USM Holdings (48%), which, in turn, controls Russia’s largest producer of iron products Metalloinvest, as well as the Mobile operator Megafon and the Internet company Mail.ru. Also, he owns the publishing house Kommersant and has a 30% stake in Britain’s Arsenal football club. He is an active investor in foreign high-tech assets.