Russian tycoon wins defamation lawsuit against opposition activist

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court has upheld the lawsuit filed by business magnate Alisher Usmanov against blogger Alexey Navalny and the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a TASS correspondent reports.
"The court upholds Usmanov’s lawsuit as the disputed information is damaging for his honor and dignity," Judge Marina Vasina ruled.