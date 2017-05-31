Back to Main page
Russian tycoon wins defamation lawsuit against opposition activist

Business & Economy
May 31, 15:19 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court has upheld the lawsuit filed by business magnate Alisher Usmanov against blogger Alexey Navalny and the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a TASS correspondent reports.

"The court upholds Usmanov’s lawsuit as the disputed information is damaging for his honor and dignity," Judge Marina Vasina ruled.

Alisher Usmanov

Usmanov denies Navalny’s charges in video message posted on YouTube

Persons
Alexey Navalny
