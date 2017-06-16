Moscow court cuts back detention of oppositionist Navalny to 25 days

North Korea detains Russian yacht in Sea of Japan 'by mistake' — embassyWorld June 16, 18:14
MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court cut back the detention of opposition activist Alexey Navalny for organizing an unauthorized opposition rally from 30 to 25 days on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"To satisfy Navalny’s motion partially," the judged announced commuting the punishment imposed by the court earlier.