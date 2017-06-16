Back to Main page
Moscow court cuts back detention of oppositionist Navalny to 25 days

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 16:59 UTC+3
Alexey Navalny

Alexey Navalny

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court cut back the detention of opposition activist Alexey Navalny for organizing an unauthorized opposition rally from 30 to 25 days on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To satisfy Navalny’s motion partially," the judged announced commuting the punishment imposed by the court earlier.

Read also

Moscow court arrests Navalny for 30 days over violating rules of organizing rally

Police detain opposition figure Navalny in Moscow

Persons
Alexey Navalny
