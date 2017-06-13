Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow court arrests Navalny for 30 days over violating rules of organizing rally

Society & Culture
June 13, 0:35 UTC+3

A TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom that Navalny has been found guilty of a repeated administrative offense, in particular violating the rules of organizing or holding a rally

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s Simonovsky court has ordered the administrative arrest of Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexei Navalny for 30 days for staging an unauthorized protest of the opposition.

A TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom that Navalny has been found guilty of a repeated administrative offense, in particular violating the rules of organizing or holding a rally.

Navalny's lawyer Dmitry Terekhov told TASS that in the next two days the defense will appeal the decision. However, the lawyer noted that he does not expect the Moscow City Court's decision to be positive for his client. In this case, according to Terekhov, the defense intends to reach the European Court of Human Rights.

It was reported earlier that Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexei Navalny has been taken to a Moscow court to attend a hearing on an administrative case against him on violating the rules of holding rallies.

Moscow’s police earlier said that Navalny had posted calls in the Internet for moving from Sakharov Avenue, where an authorized opposition’s rally is held, to Tverskaya Street to take part in an unauthorized event. He was later detained by police and taken to a police station.

The prosecutors had warned organizers and participants of the rally in Sakharov Avenue that they would violate the law in case of trying to hold an unauthorized event on Tverskaya Street.

The Moscow authorities had approved a rally, organized by the opposition, for June 12 between 1.30 p.m. and 4.00 p.m. Moscow time from 38 Mashy Poryvayevoy Street to 9 Sakharov Avenue. On Sunday evening, some of the rally’s organizers called on the participants to relocate the rally to Tverskaya Street and begin the event at 2 p.m. Moscow time (1100GMT).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
10
Pushkin Museum to put Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese on display in Moscow for first time
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
2
Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TV
3
Twelve people injured as Molotov cocktail is thrown into Paris restaurant
4
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital model
5
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory — Putin
6
Minister predicts Brent crude oil price about $60-65 per barrel over midterm
7
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
TOP STORIES
Реклама