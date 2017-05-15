Moscow court upholds fine against Navalny for staging March protests

China and Russia to establish $14.5 bln fund for development of Far East regionBusiness & Economy May 15, 15:29
Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in RussiaMilitary & Defense May 15, 15:27
Russia’s health minister points to significant slowdown in HIV cases in 2016Society & Culture May 15, 15:07
Moscow court upholds fine against Navalny for staging March protestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 15, 14:46
Russia can ratify Paris climate agreement in 2019 — presidential adviserRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 15, 14:45
Deputy PM Mutko hails Russia’s preliminary roster for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport May 15, 13:56
Putin says he has no regrets about Russia’s decision not to take part in EurovisionSociety & Culture May 15, 13:55
Putin sees promising outlook for extension of oil production cap dealBusiness & Economy May 15, 13:41
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — PutinBusiness & Economy May 15, 13:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court upheld a 20,000-ruble ($350) fine levied against Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny for organizing an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on March 26.
A spokesman for the court said that the ruling by Moscow’s Tverskoy court will remain in force and a motion filed by Navalny’s lawyers was denied.
Navalny was detained during an unauthorized rally in central Moscow on March 26. According to the Moscow Regional Security Department, more than 600 people were taken into custody.
Earlier, the rally’s organizers rejected city officials’ proposal for holding the demonstration in question in Moscow’s Sokolniki park or in the neighborhood of Maryino. Flying in the face of city regulations, opposition organizations held the rally in the center of Moscow anyway without any permission from Moscow’s City Hall.
Navalny was detained for staging the rally and for resisting arrest. The Tverskoy court levied a fine against him and sentenced him to a 15-day arrest for resisting police.