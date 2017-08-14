Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rules

Society & Culture
August 14, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the administrative violation protocol, Navalny and other opposition figures called for unauthorized rallies through a video appeal

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexey Navalny

Alexey Navalny

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The lawyers for Alexey Navalny have appealed the fine in the amount of 300,000 rubles ($4,984) imposed on him for the second violation of the rules for organizing public events, the oppositionist’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev told TASS on Monday.

"We have filed an appeal against the decision of Moscow’s Simonovsky Court that inflicted an administrative penalty for Navalny," the lawyer said.

Read also

Moscow court fines oppositionist Navalny for 300,000 rubles for violating rules on rallies

Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail time

Court prolongs Navalny’s probation period in Yves Rocher case

No interest in dialogue when criticism aims to draw attention, Putin says about Navalny

On August 3, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court found Navalny guilty under Article 20.2 Part 8 of the Russian Administrative Code ("Further violation of the established order of organization or holding of a meeting, rally, demonstration, march or picketing") and fined him 300,000 rubles.

The court also found head of Navalny’s Moscow headquarters oppositionist Nikolay Lyaskin under the same article, having fined him 250,000 rubles ($4,153). The court fined employee of the Anti-Corruption Fund Leonid Volkov 300,000 rubles ($4,984). They also appealed their fines, lawyer Ivan Zhdanov noted.

According to the administrative violation protocol, Volkov, Lyaskin and Navalny called for unauthorized rallies and organized an uncoordinated public event on July 8 and 9 in Moscow through a video appeal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operation
2
From household waste to drowned ships: Big cleaning effort in the Arctic
3
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
4
Baltic Fleet’s air pilots conduct missile firing practice near Kaliningrad
5
Russia’s actions in Syria are example of real anti-terror fight, says Russian MP
6
Russian athletes observed all IAAF regulations on neutrality at 2017 World Championships
7
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама