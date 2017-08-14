Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rules

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The lawyers for Alexey Navalny have appealed the fine in the amount of 300,000 rubles ($4,984) imposed on him for the second violation of the rules for organizing public events, the oppositionist’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev told TASS on Monday.

"We have filed an appeal against the decision of Moscow’s Simonovsky Court that inflicted an administrative penalty for Navalny," the lawyer said.

On August 3, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court found Navalny guilty under Article 20.2 Part 8 of the Russian Administrative Code ("Further violation of the established order of organization or holding of a meeting, rally, demonstration, march or picketing") and fined him 300,000 rubles.

The court also found head of Navalny’s Moscow headquarters oppositionist Nikolay Lyaskin under the same article, having fined him 250,000 rubles ($4,153). The court fined employee of the Anti-Corruption Fund Leonid Volkov 300,000 rubles ($4,984). They also appealed their fines, lawyer Ivan Zhdanov noted.

According to the administrative violation protocol, Volkov, Lyaskin and Navalny called for unauthorized rallies and organized an uncoordinated public event on July 8 and 9 in Moscow through a video appeal.