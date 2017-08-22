Rostov-on-Don inferno claims life of one victim

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. One person has died in a large fire in the heart of Rostov-on-Don. His body was found by rescuers, the press service for the Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry for the Rostov Region told TASS on Tuesday.

"A body has been recovered on Chuvashskaya St, 76, during washing-down. The identification process is currently underway," the press service said.

A large fire sparked in Rostov-on-Don’s historical center at about 13:00 Moscow time on Monday, setting dwelling houses on about 10,000 square meters ablaze. The fire engulfed about 120 buildings, 100 of which are residential facilities. About 600 people were evacuated from homes, more than 400 of whom were injured in the fire.

A state of emergency was declared in the city.

Police launched a criminal case under the article of the Russian Criminal Code "Intentional destruction or damage to property of other persons."