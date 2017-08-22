Rostov-on-Don inferno claims life of one victim

Press review: US Embassy's seismic visa shift and Iraq mops up Islamic StatePress Review August 22, 13:00
Russia to grant $700 mln loan to BelarusBusiness & Economy August 22, 12:58
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get eight Mi-28UB helicopters by year-endMilitary & Defense August 22, 12:44
Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense systemMilitary & Defense August 22, 12:00
Rostov-on-Don inferno claims life of one victimSociety & Culture August 22, 11:41
Stage director Kirill Serebrennikov detained on suspicion of masterminding fraudSociety & Culture August 22, 11:28
Astana talks on Syria can be held in mid-SeptemberWorld August 22, 9:05
Fifty-eight injured and nine taken to hospital after Rostov-on-Don fireSociety & Culture August 22, 8:25
North Korean leader secretly visited border area — mediaWorld August 22, 8:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. One person has died in a large fire in the heart of Rostov-on-Don. His body was found by rescuers, the press service for the Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry for the Rostov Region told TASS on Tuesday.
"A body has been recovered on Chuvashskaya St, 76, during washing-down. The identification process is currently underway," the press service said.
A large fire sparked in Rostov-on-Don’s historical center at about 13:00 Moscow time on Monday, setting dwelling houses on about 10,000 square meters ablaze. The fire engulfed about 120 buildings, 100 of which are residential facilities. About 600 people were evacuated from homes, more than 400 of whom were injured in the fire.
A state of emergency was declared in the city.
Police launched a criminal case under the article of the Russian Criminal Code "Intentional destruction or damage to property of other persons."