Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rostov-on-Don inferno claims life of one victim

Society & Culture
August 22, 11:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The identification process is currently underway

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Romanov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. One person has died in a large fire in the heart of Rostov-on-Don. His body was found by rescuers, the press service for the Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry for the Rostov Region told TASS on Tuesday.

"A body has been recovered on Chuvashskaya St, 76, during washing-down. The identification process is currently underway," the press service said.

Read also

Police to look into all possible causes of Rostov-on-Don fire

Firefighters protect over 500 houses from Rostov-on-Don fire

Fifty-eight injured and nine taken to hospital after Rostov-on-Don fire

Around 420 residents of Russia’s Rostov-on-Don turn to authorities for help following fire

A large fire sparked in Rostov-on-Don’s historical center at about 13:00 Moscow time on Monday, setting dwelling houses on about 10,000 square meters ablaze. The fire engulfed about 120 buildings, 100 of which are residential facilities. About 600 people were evacuated from homes, more than 400 of whom were injured in the fire.

A state of emergency was declared in the city.

Police launched a criminal case under the article of the Russian Criminal Code "Intentional destruction or damage to property of other persons."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
2
Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense system
3
Press review: US Embassy's seismic visa shift and Iraq mops up Islamic State
4
North Korean leader secretly visited border area — media
5
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to Moscow
6
Fire in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don fully contained
7
Rostov-on-Don inferno claims life of one victim
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама