Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

George Martin admits he is afraid of Game of Thrones spoilers

Society & Culture
August 16, 15:09 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Everybody who has read A Song of Ice and Fire knew everything that was coming for years, the writer says

Share
1 pages in this article

Image from Game of Thrones' Season 7

© filmpro.ru

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. American writer George R. R. Martin, best known for his international bestselling series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, admitted that he is apprehensive about the show spoiling the events of the books, he said in an interview with TASS.

via GIPHY

"There have been spoilers because the series are ahead of the books. Would I rather it did not happen? Yes. But that is my own fault. In some sense, the fans of the TV series have been saying for years that my books have spoiled the series. Everybody who has read my books knew everything that was coming for five years, so now the shoe is on the other foot," Martin said.

Read also

George R. R. Martin says he has no political ambitions

George Martin reveals HBO plans for Game of Thrones universe after show is over

Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode

The organizers of his visit to Russia explained that the writes is currently busy working on the book and does not yet have time to watch the new season.

A Song of Ice and Fire book series was adapted to fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones. The series premiered on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011, gaining worldwide popularity. Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive projects in the history of American television.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Moscow hopes Iran will not quit nuclear deal
3
Communication equipment for Sukhoi-57 jet to be completed in 2017
4
Putin hopes for development of cooperation with US in space despite problems on Earth
5
US embassy in Russia refuses to comment on diplomatic personnel reduction process
6
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to Moscow
7
Russia to start building infrastructure for Angara rocket at Vostochny spaceport in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама