George Martin admits he is afraid of Game of Thrones spoilers

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. American writer George R. R. Martin, best known for his international bestselling series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, admitted that he is apprehensive about the show spoiling the events of the books, he said in an interview with TASS.

"There have been spoilers because the series are ahead of the books. Would I rather it did not happen? Yes. But that is my own fault. In some sense, the fans of the TV series have been saying for years that my books have spoiled the series. Everybody who has read my books knew everything that was coming for five years, so now the shoe is on the other foot," Martin said.

The organizers of his visit to Russia explained that the writes is currently busy working on the book and does not yet have time to watch the new season.

A Song of Ice and Fire book series was adapted to fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones. The series premiered on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011, gaining worldwide popularity. Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive projects in the history of American television.