Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Some 350 Game of Thrones fans visited the premiere of the first episode of the seventh season of the fantasy drama TV series at the Mayakovskaya subway station in central Moscow, the metro press service said on Tuesday.
The guests were greeted by actors dressed as Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and other characters of the popular TV saga while an orchestra performed the film’s soundtrack.
"The premiere of the Game of Thrones new season in the subway is an important event for our passengers," said Metro deputy chief Roman Latypov.
Game of Thrones, is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin's series of fantasy novels. It is considered one of the most expensive projects in American television.